Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Pentagon chief visits nuke base to highlight weapon spending
Top Stories
Marshall hosts CEO panel with business executives
Video
Top Stories
Border Patrol officers in Michigan seize human brain in a jar
Kanawha County Schools allow people to “test drive” school buses
Video
‘Black in Space’ looks at final frontier of civil rights
Bolton: Testimony wouldn’t have changed impeachment outcome
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Top Stories
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Top Stories
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
NFL’s Saints head to court in Catholic Church email dispute
Top Stories
Johnson, Daniels help NC State rout No. 6 Duke 88-66
Top Stories
Mamukelashvili shot at buzzer lifts Seton Hall over Butler
Crowd-seeking Rays come up with win-win-win free ticket plan
Three Mountaineers named to Canadian U-20 squad
Berhalter made almost as much as Ellis in his 1st few months
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
intuit
Marshall hosts CEO panel with business executives
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV Senate passes ‘Born Alive’ bill
Charleston Treasures: Meet Mortar Man
“Remarkable Woman:” Jan Rader
Video
This 104-year-old Marine Corps veteran is asking for Valentine’s Day cards: ‘I’ll save every one’
NFL’s Saints head to court in Catholic Church email dispute
Local Events