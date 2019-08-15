ironton river ride

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
US long-term mortgage rates stay near historic lows
Top Stories
Trump throws support behind possible Lewandowski Senate run
Top Stories
Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet
UK police say second officer was poisoned in Novichok attack
The Latest: Gibraltar paper reports Iranian tanker released
Floyd County man arrested for sexually abusing child
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday 8/14/2019 – Heat Wave Coming Back !
Top Stories
Enjoy the “relief” – next up: another heat wave
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Tuesday Night Forecast – Things Calming Down
Stormtracker 13 Forecast – Severe Storms Possible Tuesday – Late Update
Severe storms and flooding possible Tuesday (August 13, 2019)
Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday, especially in northern counties
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
ESPN hires former Jaguars, Raiders coach Del Rio as analyst
Top Stories
US Soccer, team talks break down; likely head to jury trial
Top Stories
Swedish hockey players boycott training, tournament over pay
NC historic marker to honor African American tennis club
Tokyo’s summer heat forces triathlon test to be shortened
UEFA postpones Champions League talks as clubs, leagues row
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
ironton river ride
Ironton River Ride to provide fun for all ages
Don't Miss
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Floyd County man arrested for sexually abusing child
Alabama show canceled at West Virginia State Fair
Another postal worker pleads guilty in pot delivery plot
Apartment fire breaks out in Charleston’s East End
Nitro, West Virginia toddler killed in accidental shooting
Local Events