Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Swimmer seriously injured after boating hit-and-run incident on Tygart river
Top Stories
Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads
Woman creates ‘Blessings Box’ in front yard to help those in need
Video
One man dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Huntington
Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
July by the numbers heading into another hot weekend
Video
Top Stories
Heat the main feature of weekend forecast
Video
Top Stories
Storms return Thursday amid more heat
Tracking the Tropics: Differences in development basins around the world
Video
The dynamic of beach re-nourishment
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 7: beach renourishment & hurricane shelters amid COVID-19
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies
Top Stories
WNBA players adjusting to life in their Florida bubble
Blue Jays pitcher says team is looking for major league park
Watford fires Nigel Pearson with 2 Premier League games left
De Gea mistakes see Chelsea beat Man U to reach FA Cup final
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
iwvp
IWVP: Stopping the spread in Kanawha County
Video
IWVP: Current and future steps to keep West Virginia safe
Video
IWVP: Bringing closure to the families and COVID number tracking
Video
IWVP: Holding the medical system accountable
Video
IWVP: VA Medical Center plea & how West Virginia stands amid the pandemic
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Beckley pastor’s family, congregants battle COVID-19
Off the beaten path: Restaurant to open in Clay County
Video
Apple users: How to submit your claim in $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Swimmer seriously injured after boating hit-and-run incident on Tygart river
Woman creates ‘Blessings Box’ in front yard to help those in need
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News