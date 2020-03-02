Jack Welch

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Reaction to viral ‘Subway Sally’ video inspires New Mexico teen who shared it to take action
Video
Top Stories
China’s skies are briefly clearer while factories stay shut
Top Stories
Ex-Google autonomous vehicle project borrows cash on its own
Prosecutor: Ex-convict was in bed with victim when arrested
Salato Wildlife Center reopening this week in Kentucky
Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Splashed water results in ice-covered structures at Hoover Beach
Video
Top Stories
One more round of snow in the area Friday night could bring slick roads
Video
Top Stories
The cold will hang on through Saturday with occasional snow
Winter isn’t done yet as rain changes to snow this week
Video
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Dustin Johnson decides against playing in the Olympics
Top Stories
Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst
Top Stories
Zamboni driver unlikely to spur NHL to change goalie rule
Russia athletics admits wrongdoing in fake documents case
South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon still lead women’s Top 25
Kansas unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Baylor down 2 spots to 4th
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jack Welch
Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Appalachian Power file for almost 11% rate increase
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Boone County
Exclusive Nexstar/Emerson poll shows Texas Democrats very optimistic for defeating Trump in 2020
Eight West Virginia health centers to receive $13 million from federal agency
Coronavirus death toll climbs to 6 in U.S. as viral crisis eases in China
Local Events