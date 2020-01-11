jackson ohio

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Biden slams Trump on Iran policy, says he hurt US interests
Top Stories
Police investigating shots fired in Roane County
Top Stories
Boyd County is labeled as high intense drug trafficking area
AP Explains: Taiwan’s election and its standoff with China
White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
Iran acknowledges accidentally downing Ukrainian jetliner
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
First Snow Of 2020 Moves In, Some Stay Dry
Top Stories
Winter Advisories Issued: Snow Tuesday morning can make commute slick in region.
Top Stories
Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Clippers rally in fourth quarter to beat Warriors 109-100
Top Stories
Djokovic’s win over Medvedev puts Serbia into ATP Cup final
Top Stories
Wieskamp leads Iowa to 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland
Arizona State storms back for 72-66 win over No. 2 Oregon
Betts’ $27M, Bryant’s $18.6M skip arbitration with big deals
Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun earns 900th career win
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
jackson ohio
Off-road racers off all ages kick up the mud for ‘Battle in the Barn’
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
6-year-old Ohio boy beats leukemia; classmates celebrate final chemo treatment
Jury reaches decision in trial of parents of baby found in well
Former MTV reality star from Mannington dies at 23
Murder trial for Scioto County baby found in well set to begin
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Local Events