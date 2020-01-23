Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Sundance festival kicks off with Taylor Swift, ‘Crip Camp’
Top Stories
Two Eastbound Lanes of Eugene Carter I-64 Bridge Closed for Repairs
Top Stories
Controversial Washington lawmaker spreads views across West
James Taylor to perform at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 24th
AP Explains: How climate change feeds Africa locust invasion
Storm Gloria kills 11 in Spain, causes wide coastal damage
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Top Stories
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Top Stories
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Old Man Winter to return with brutally cold wind chills, but will it last?
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: What’s next for NCAA’s NIL policy?
Top Stories
AP Interview: Fiorentina’s American owner is a soccer lifer
Top Stories
Royals star catcher Salvador Perez to become US citizen
Zion Williamson’s exceptional debut provides Pelicans hope
2 years, 4 operations later, CiCi Bellis back on Slam stage
Williamson’s 22 in debut not enough for Pelicans vs. Spurs
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
James Taylor
James Taylor to perform at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 24th
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events