jordan pinson

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
COVID-19 in WV: Education, Nursing Homes, Addiction, & the Impact on Minorities
Video
Top Stories
Barr to prosecutors: Look for unconstitutional virus rules
WVSSAC to light up stadiums in honor of HS seniors
Video
Health officials ready new guidelines as restrictions ease
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Senators request covering costs of mobile testing sites for veterans
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Rain returns this weekend, thunder and gusty showers possible Saturday afternoon
Top Stories
Deadly tornadoes strike the Plains Wednesday, non-severe thunder possible here Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Freeze warnings, frost advisories posted for Tuesday night – here we go again
Lyrid meteor showers peak Tuesday night / Wednesday morning – info and forecast
Don’t sleep on the weather this week: rapid changes nearly every day
Video
Rain returns Sunday night and Monday, with more severe storms in the Deep South this weekend
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
WVSSAC to light up stadiums in honor of HS seniors
Video
Top Stories
Back to the pool: USA Swimming unveils tentative schedule
Gumbel’s ‘Real Sports’ returns to air before real sports
Blackhawks fire team president McDonough in surprising move
Lakers return $4.6 million from stimulus loan program
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds Monday Rose Garden press conference
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds daily COVID-19 press conference
2
of
/
2
jordan pinson
Local healthcare worker gives update on being on NJ frontlines of COVID-19
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice unveils new details for reopening
Coronavirus in West Virginia: 14 new cases reported; death toll rises to 37
Health officials ready new guidelines as restrictions ease
Coronavirus in Kentucky: Healthcare re-opening phases released
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update