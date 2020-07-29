Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Cabell County Schools prepare to put $87 million bond measure on ballot
Video
Top Stories
Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew’s return to Earth
Gov. Justice and Sen. Manchin exchange verbal punches over COVID-19 aid
Video
Federal court to review ‘protest bans’ in Portland arrests
Kanawha County plans COVID-19 drive-up testing
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 better organized, track still uncertain
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 9: Forecasting hurricane season and notable Florida storms
Video
Top Stories
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
Video
Severe thunderstorms roll across area Monday night
Strong storms, cooler days finally on the horizon
Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
WVU opener vs Florida State canceled
Top Stories
Interactive Roster Breakdown: Linebackers
Video
Saints’ Payton: More ‘live’ football planned this preseason
Giants left tackle Nate Solder opts out of 2020 NFL season
Braves’ Markakis returns 3 weeks after opting out of season
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder, kidnapping case facing federal charges
Gallery
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
‘Operation Predator’ busts eight men for child sex trafficking
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Gov. Justice and Sen. Manchin exchange verbal punches over COVID-19 aid
Video
WVU opener vs Florida State canceled
Food stamp debate: Trump administration has weighed drug testing, other restrictions
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News