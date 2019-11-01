Kidney Transplant

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Man walks away from work release center in Gallia County
Top Stories
West Virginian’s still without power following Thursday’s storm
Top Stories
Widespread glitches occur on 1st day of ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
Kentucky stranger gives kidney to Ohio woman on dialysis
Halloween just ended. Mariah Carey says ‘It’s time’ for Christmas
Wisconsin woman convicted in stabbing death of ex-boyfriend
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend
Top Stories
Tornado Safety: Ways to prepare if disaster strikes
Top Stories
Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky
Strong to possible severe storms Thursday followed by possible freeze
Fall Back: Daylight Saving time ends next weekend
High winds and heavy rain for Saturday-Sunday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Innovative Paul Brown voted NFL’s greatest game changer
Top Stories
Lee helps Islanders beat Lightning 5-2 for 8th straight win
Top Stories
Nets slow down Harden, Rockets in 123-116 victory
Storm the Court scores 45-1 upset in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
Hamlin racing for NASCAR title with torn labrum in shoulder
The Rock, Trump headline UFC card without a title fight
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Kidney Transplant
Kentucky stranger gives kidney to Ohio woman on dialysis
Don't Miss
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Razor blades found in Halloween baskets; suspect arrested
“Real ID” Deadline Approaching
Murray Energy filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Man walks away from work release center in Gallia County
Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend
Local Events