kings daughters medical center

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
West Virginia Lottery currently seeing challenges, struggles with COVID-19 pandemic.
Top Stories
Gov. Justice addresses COVID-19 testing in nursing and rehabilitation centers
West Virginia budget deficit balloons during Coronavirus
Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Kentucky: 5 p.m. update from Gov. Beshear
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Thunder possible Friday but storms not as strong as previous rounds this month
Top Stories
More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
Top Stories
Kentucky Power: Nearly 25,000 residents still without electricity
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Video
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
SNOW has arrived along with Freeze Warnings Tuesday night
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Indians’ Francona intrigued by MLB options to start season
Top Stories
Browns call latest rumors of trading OBJ “completely false”
Rutgers copes with coronavirus affecting families of players
Union calls for maintaining support for women’s soccer
A’s minor league manager off ventilator in coronavirus fight
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Tell Me Something Good
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Update from Gov. Beshear on COVID-19 in Kentucky
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WV Gov. Jim Justice update on coronavirus
2
of
/
2
kings daughters medical center
King’s Daughters, Our Lady of Bellefonte make plans for possible coronavirus surge facility
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Jim Justice updates the state on coronavirus at 4:15 p.m.
Video
Nine new cases of COVID-19 at Charleston nursing home
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announces 90 day extension
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account