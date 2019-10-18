kings diner

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
West Virginia receives $6.5 million to help fight opioid abuse
Top Stories
Stocks slip as first big week of earnings heads to a finish
Top Stories
Huawei exec: Chinese tech giant wants to be ‘transparent’
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Nebraska court rejects lethal injection protocol challenge
Shaq donates a year’s rent to a paralyzed boy
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Multiple Hazards Await in the winter months
Top Stories
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Car and House Emergency Supplies
Winter Handbook: Heater Safety
Winter Handbook: Winter Emergency Supplies
Winter Handbook: Frost Advisories
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sabathia dislocated shoulder, big league career over
Top Stories
NFL owners agree to invest in Hall of Fame project
Top Stories
NBA says Chinese wanted Morey’s firing; China denies claim
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke after 2 rounds at CJ Cup
Sabathia, Yanks come apart as Astros push them to brink
Ramsey hopes to play Sunday in LA Rams’ revamped secondary
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
World’s 1st female spacewalking team makes history
kings diner
The King’s Diner
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Chevy Chase, Christmas Vacation Screening coming to Clay Center
Meet The Team
The King’s Diner
Kentucky sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried
Local Events