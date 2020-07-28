Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
UPDATE: All lanes of I-64E remain closed after truck hauling hot dogs overturns
Top Stories
New statues stoke sensitivity between South Korea, Japan
South Korea to have solid fuel rockets in major deal with US
Hundreds wait hours for coronavirus care in Ecuador capital
Brazil virus payout cuts extreme poverty to least in decades
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 9: Forecasting hurricane season and notable Florida storms
Video
Top Stories
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms roll across area Monday night
Strong storms, cooler days finally on the horizon
Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas
Video
Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii as pandemic flares, watch live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST
Live
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Báez homers twice, Cubs stay hot with 8-5 win over Reds
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Yanks-O’s open patchwork series; Marlins off
Zion Williamson practicing, could play in Pelicans’ opener
NASCAR champ Johnson enamored with IndyCar after test
Jets’ Gase: Both teams benefited from Adams trade to Seattle
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
kysports
KHSAA sets dates for fall sports
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Essential service to end shut-off grace period
Video
Barn fire closes Route 35
Video
State records worst day ever: Five deaths in one day to COVID
Video
Mingo County sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases
Video
Detectives search for WV woman on arrest warrant
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News