Leslye Headland

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film
Top Stories
Father receives diploma from 3-year-old son in adorable front yard graduation ceremony
Video
Body Found in Clay County, State Police Investigating
White House limits task force appearances on Capitol Hill
Man accused in fire at party that killed 36 freed over virus
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Active Sunday Evening Weather Expected with Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible
Video
Top Stories
Weekend forecast: warmer with possible severe storms Sunday
Top Stories
If you think it’s been busy for severe weather around here, you’re right
Video
Gusty showers and storms Wednesday and flood watches for WV high terrain areas
Rain returns this weekend, thunder and gusty showers possible Saturday afternoon
Deadly tornadoes strike the Plains Wednesday, non-severe thunder possible here Thursday
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rays minor leaguer talks about killings of 3 family members
Top Stories
Carson Wentz embracing Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts
US women’s team players have options after setback in court
Tennis plans virus-related financial fund: 800 players, $6M
Shula remembered by peers for “playing within the rules”
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Leslye Headland
Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Meteor shower peaks Tuesday as Earth passes through orbit of Halley’s Comet
Body Found in Clay County, State Police Investigating
Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Wellness facilities, drive-in theaters allowed to reopen next Monday