Logan High School

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Mike DeWine addresses Ohio on how to prepare for Coronavirus
Top Stories
Logan County Schools to get upgraded sports facilities
Video
Top Stories
Report to assess removal of 4 Snake River dams for salmon
Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case
13 things to do this weekend (Feb. 28th – March 4th)
Video
Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
The cold will hang on through Saturday with occasional snow
Top Stories
Winter isn’t done yet as rain changes to snow this week
Video
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
UAB uses balanced attack to beat Marshall 88-80
Top Stories
Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars
Top Stories
Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil
Lawmakers push for Curt Flood’s enshrinement in Hall of Fame
Lewis, English ride exemptions to early Honda Classic lead
US women’s pursuit takes gold at track cycling championships
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Logan High School
Logan County Schools to get upgraded sports facilities
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Photo of West Virginia Trooper Saluting Funeral Procession Goes Viral
The cold will hang on through Saturday with occasional snow
Woman will stand trial for ‘disturbing and heinous’ murder
Video
EPA awards Kentucky $500k grant to ensure safe water for children
Deputies actively search for man on foot in Kanawha County
Local Events