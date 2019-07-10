Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
US terminates funds for anti-Iran Twitter feed
Top Stories
Kanawha Charleston Humane Association works to adopt ‘wobbly’ kitten
Top Stories
Couple claims clinic implanted their embryo in wrong woman
Severe storms likely Thursday (July 11) with strong winds, frequent lightning
West Virginia chapel says it christened new school bus
At UN body, 22 nations urge China to end Xinjiang detentions
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Severe storms likely Thursday (July 11) with strong winds, frequent lightning
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: Extreme temps leading to dangerous conditions
Top Stories
Gulf of Mexico storm still forming, could cause flooding in places like New Orleans.
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday Night July 9, 2019
Stormtracker 13 Monday PM Forecast Update
Scattered downpours could cause local high water problems through Sunday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Djokovic faces tricky opponent in Bautista Agut at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Wimbledon Glance: Williams back on court in Wimbledon semis
Top Stories
Top 25 Podcast: The art of blocking with Aaron Taylor
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George officially join LA Clippers
Sen. Manchin introduces bill calling for equal pay of U.S. national soccer teams
Tour de France Stage 6 climb to rob also-rans of hidey holes
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
lost heritage
Award-winning West Virginia grandma shows how to make jam
Don't Miss
VIEWERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DEPRIVED OF CRITICAL LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS, HOLIDAY SPECIALS, LOCAL NEWS AND UPCOMING TEAM USA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL MATCH FOLLOWING AT&T/DIRECTV’S REMOVAL OF NEXSTAR LOCAL TV STATIONS IN 97 MARKETS
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events