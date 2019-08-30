Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
California governor announces deal to cap rising rent prices
Top Stories
Illinois governor pardons Army vet deported to Mexico
Top Stories
Oregon official: Family shifted billions from opioid company
Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago resort in Hurricane Dorian’s path
Trump: Secretary out after talking about his children
Court reverses sole conviction in San Francisco pier killing
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Check out Aurora Borealis this weekend in your backyard!
Top Stories
Dorian becomes a Category 4 monster powering toward Florida
Top Stories
Researchers at Marshall looking to establish weather stations to better study climate change
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday Night – Dorian Now A Hurricane
Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Tuesday Night – A Few Storms Late
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
No. 18 Michigan State shuts down Tulsa in 28-7 win
Top Stories
US Open Glance: Gauff meets Osaka in third-round showdown
Top Stories
Teen Team: Gauff, McNally want to keep rolling at US Open
Yankees set IL record by shelving Urshela; Voit activated
Castellanos homers twice, Cubs cruise past Brewers 7-1
Kansas City Royals being sold in deal expected to fetch $1B
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
lyme disease
Lyme diseases cases on the rise in West Virginia
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV, Nexstar back on DIRECTV
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Man in critical condition after injuries sustained in car accident, motor vehicle entrapment
Check out Aurora Borealis this weekend in your backyard!
Lawsuit filed in deadly Roane County officer-involved shooting
West Virginia man faces sex charges after troopers say he impregnated 13-year-old
Wife, child of former West Virginia minor league player among 3 murdered
Local Events