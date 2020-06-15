Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids
Top Stories
New development project could be coming to Elkview
Oklahoma governor seeks larger event for Trump’s Tulsa rally
West Virginia’s 2020 Primary and the future of Mountain State elections
Video
AP Exclusive: DOJ sets new dates to begin federal executions
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Top Stories
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
Video
Wednesday storms will be strong, possibly severe
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
Top Stories
AP source: 49ers give Kyle Shanahan new deal through 2025
Top Stories
PGA Championship staying at Harding Park, but without fans
Top Stories
Racial reckoning in boardrooms and dugouts as EPL resumes
Ravens LB Judon blasts Goodell’s ‘black lives matter’ speech
MLB delays start of new international signings period
AP Source: Chance MLB won’t play increases in money fight
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling
Six eBay employees sent spiders, roaches to harass couple, feds say
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
Stolen motorcycle leads police to $500K pot stash
COVID-19 hits five West Virginia churches
Video
Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school
Video
Two injured in power plant ‘industrial accident’