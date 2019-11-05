mayoral race

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
How top 2020 Democrats are trying to win over union members
Top Stories
White House downplays shutdown chances
Top Stories
First teen bound over to adult court after death of photographer in Hocking County
Senator Manchin talks Murray Energy Bankruptcy
Facing tumult in DC, Pompeo heads to Germany
2 men indicted in Ohio slayings of 2 adults, infant
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Governor Justice lifts State of Emergency as drought conditions diminish
Top Stories
Colder air moving in with more regularity in early November, first flakes possible for some.
Top Stories
Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend
Tornado Safety: Ways to prepare if disaster strikes
Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky
Strong to possible severe storms Thursday followed by possible freeze
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Marrone: QB Foles healthy, will start at Colts after bye
Top Stories
Hawks’ Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs
Top Stories
High school football player goes viral for praying with opponent
Former Browns safety Whitehead ‘deeply regretful’ for rant
IOC pledges $10 million to anti-doping fight
Waller, Godwin, Chark among emerging stars at halfway point
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
mayoral race
Elections underway in Lawrence County, taxes, levies, leadership roles on ballot
Don't Miss
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
EMOJI CHECK: Facebook and Instagram ban ”sexual” use of peach and eggplant emojis
High school football player goes viral for praying with opponent
Police: Woman who owned Great Danes bled to death from bites
2 men indicted in Ohio slayings of 2 adults, infant
Update: Couple considered armed and dangerous located by authorities, one taken into custody
Local Events