Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Lockdown ends at air base; resulted from ‘misunderstanding’
Top Stories
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hall
Top Stories
CNN draws fire for debate question that ignores denial
Michigan lawmaker apologizes for comments to female reporter
3 men rescued from capsized fishing boat off Oregon coast
Amazon to invest $1 billion in India
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
UPDATE: Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple
Top Stories
Huntington hits record-breaking temperature
Top Stories
First Snow Of 2020 Moves In, Some Stay Dry
Winter Advisories Issued: Snow Tuesday morning can make commute slick in region.
Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season
Top Stories
No. 12 Mountaineers defeat TCU behind strong play from Culver, bench
Top Stories
Tagliabue, NFL Films’ Sabol headed to Hall of Fame
Tennis stars raise millions for Australian wildfire victims
‘Armless Archer’ Stutzman and his disarming sense of humor
Smoke haze again forces delay in Australian Open qualifying
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
mcgrath
Senate hopeful speaks to community leaders
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
‘Horrific tragedy’: Family’s kids swept into Pacific
Woman Missing from Logan County
West Virginia invites Frederick County, Va. to become part of the state
Infant dies after being attacked by family dog in Dayton home
Local Events