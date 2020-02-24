Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
It’s sweet and savory, but would you eat it? KFC’s Chicken & Donut Sandwich
Video
Top Stories
Matthews comment deepens Sanders rift with MSNBC
Top Stories
Man facing charges for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School
WV prescription drug cost bill moves forward
Pro-life advocates rally at Capitol following Born-Alive bill passing
Video
Paramount halts ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot over new virus
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Top Stories
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Top Stories
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
NFL’s new combine drills may help scouts, attract more fans
Top Stories
Chinese rowing team training for Tokyo Olympics in Texas
Video
Top Stories
Arizona GM: D-backs unaware of MadBum’s rodeo career
Herd Women’s Hoops Unable to Avenge January Loss to ODU
Video
Trades juice up arms race in deep Metropolitan Division
South Carolina still atop women’s Top 25; TCU joins rankings
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool to replace Metallica as headliners at Sonic Temple Festival
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Photo of West Virginia Trooper Saluting Funeral Procession Goes Viral
Man arrested after over 1/4 pound of meth seized at traffic stop
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Woman charged with DUI in crash that fractured 2-year-old’s legs, records show
Fayette County woman sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Local Events