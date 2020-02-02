miami university

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
After NPR dust-up, Pompeo defends press freedom abroad
Top Stories
Bernard Ebbers, ex-CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies
Top Stories
Michigan governor to take national stage to rebut Trump
Everything you need to know about the Iowa caucuses
US demands more from Taliban on ceasefire before deal
Malawi braces for court ruling on disputed presidential vote
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2020: Fun folklore
Top Stories
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Top Stories
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Garoppolo comes up short for 49ers in Super Bowl
Top Stories
Mahomes comes through with Super comeback in MVP performance
Top Stories
Williams’ late TDs help KC rally past 49ers in Super Bowl
Chiefs defense comes through in Super Bowl triumph
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
miami university
Miami University Coronavirus test results negative
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Charleston family owned business closes after 72 years
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
Pro Football Challenge 2019
West Virginia man sentenced to life in Kentucky crash that killed 2 teens
UPDATE: Michigan prisoner improperly released in Ohio captured in Detroit
Local Events