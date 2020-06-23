Michaelangelo Mosqueda

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kentucky 2020 Primary Election
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
More than half of war crimes court’s members back tribunal
Top Stories
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
After viral video, GoFundMe for ice cream man surpasses $25K for his retirement
Video
Segway to stop making its original personal transporter
Court: Montana family owns dinosaur fossils worth millions
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
June 23, 2020 marks four year anniversary of deadly floods in 2016
Top Stories
Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Video
Top Stories
Slow moving system means more showers rest of the week
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Phils say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive; 12 total
Top Stories
MiLB teams sue insurance providers over denied virus claims
3 football players announce plans to transfer from Liberty
U of Cincinnati removing Marge Schott’s name from stadium
Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio update
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta
2
of
/
2
Michaelangelo Mosqueda
After viral video, GoFundMe for ice cream man surpasses $25K for his retirement
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Myrtle Beach fills up, but COVID-19 takes no vacation
One dead, multiple injured in Kentucky three-vehicle crash
West Virginia among the states seeing a COVID-19 spike
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News