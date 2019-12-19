Mission WV

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Spike Lee, Taylor Swift make year’s top entertainment photos
Top Stories
Institute to pay $5.5M for not disclosing Chinese grants
Top Stories
2019 Breakthrough Entertainer: A star-making year for Majors
Federal study finds race, gender affect face-scanning tech
2 West Virginians accused of smoking meth near 3-year-old
Food poisoning cases linked to hard-boiled eggs sold in bulk
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Top Stories
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Cold blast could bring accumulating snow, slick travel to parts of tri-state
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
UCF, Marshall have stage alone at Gasparilla Bowl
Top Stories
Mayo Clinic announces college football’s comeback players
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: Union files grievance on behalf of Ellsbury
5 Super Bowl-winning coaches are finalists for Hall of Fame
Stars Simmons, Young lead defenses in Clemson-Ohio St clash
North Central highlights AP Division III All-America Team
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mission WV
Putnam non-profit hosts Christmas open house to spread foster care awareness
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Local Events