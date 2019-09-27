Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Border Report Tour
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Why Trump asked Ukraine’s president about ‘CrowdStrike’
Top Stories
Molasses festival stays alive with the help of Calhoun County students
Top Stories
Boeing CEO to testify before House committee on 737 Max
Schiff becomes face of Democratic drive to impeach Trump
2020 Democratic hopeful Delaney replaces Iowa state director
China’s government, turning 70, tells its story at the UN
Video
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues
Top Stories
Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse
Top Stories
Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today
Historically dry September to continue – heat to linger, too
Snow already falling along California-Nevada line
New tropical system brewing with possible impacts to southeast U.S.
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Mets’ Alonso hits HR No. 52, tying Judge’s rookie record
Top Stories
Max Scherzer will start NL wild-card game for Nationals
Top Stories
Harden set to pair with Westbrook and chase title in Houston
Stenhouse firing makes for frenzied NASCAR free agency
Back on track after avoiding ban, Coleman fastest at worlds
Media day 1: Westbrook, Durant, Irving, Davis in new colors
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Molasses Festival
Molasses festival stays alive with the help of Calhoun County students
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Students say hands-on experiments make learning easier
Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years behind bars
5-year-old blows up used condom found on school playground
6 wanted in connection with recent West Side shootings
White Woolly Worm Spotted In West Virginia!
Local Events