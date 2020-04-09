Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Rising from sick beds, COVID medics head back to front lines
Top Stories
Asian shares steady after Wall St caps best week since 1974
War-ravaged Yemen announces 1st confirmed coronavirus case
Easter observed at home as virus divisions surface in Japan
In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Plants may get frostbite Friday night due to big chill
Top Stories
Putnam County residents see aftermath after late-night storm
Video
Top Stories
Tornado Confirmed in Southeastern Ohio
Video
Storms cause tree to crash on Putnam County home
Video
Mobile homes pushed from foundation in Vinton County storms
Video
Winds of change bring a bit of SNOW back to West Virginia!
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP Was There: Tiger wins Masters to cap remarkable comeback
Top Stories
Man at heart of Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal dies
Top Stories
AP source: Bulls tab Nuggets’ Karnisovas to lead operations
NFL will have 58 prospects participating remotely in draft
AP Source: LA Rams trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans
Slugger Mark Reynolds says he’s retiring after 13-year run
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
mushrooms
Molly mooching: A West Virginia springtime tradition
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
Car dealership building destroyed by strong winds
Video
Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
‘COVID-19 Time Capsule’ worksheets great way for kids to keep busy, record their experiences
Gov. Justice confirms WV’s fifth COVID-19 death