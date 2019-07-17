Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Fed survey finds widespread concerns over trade
Top Stories
Janet Jackson, 50 Cent to perform at Saudi Arabia concert
Top Stories
UN expert critical of Hungary’s treatment of asylum-seekers
Ebola outbreak in Congo declared a global health emergency
House set to block maverick Dem’s Trump impeachment effort
Bus starts smoking in Mont Blanc tunnel; 68 people evacuated
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update From Putnam County Fair Tuesday Night
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Updates Sunday Night
The Latest: National Guard trying to rescue family of 5
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Weather Forecast July 12, 2019
Second tornado confirmed in Charleston area on June 24th
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
A homecoming for McDowell, the golfing son of Portrush
Top Stories
Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison
Top Stories
The Latest: Arkansas’ Morris putting emphasis on recruiting
Rahm hopes Irish connection propels him to 1st major title
The Latest: Addazio says BC’s next step is winning ACC title
A long wait, but finally a Tour win for sprint prodigy Ewan
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
naming rights
Boyd County developing investment opportunities for community
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events