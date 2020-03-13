national days

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Parents, grandmother indicted in Arizona boy’s death
Top Stories
Groups call for ICE to halt raids ahead of Census count, until coronavirus threat subsides
Video
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association offers ‘St. Pitty’s Day’ special to help with over-crowding
Video
How will children who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs get their meals?
Video
Mexico: Monarch butterflies drop 53% in wintering area
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow is cranking up in the mountains of West Virginia!
Video
Top Stories
Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
Top Stories
Tri-State region will experience state-wide Tornado drills, starting with Kentucky
Video
The time is now: How to safeguard your house against bees
Video
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
Video
Multiple fatalities after a tornado near Nashville, TN
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes
Top Stories
Parlow Cone takes over at US Soccer at critical juncture
Top Stories
Masters, Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus
Virus outbreak tests limits of soccer’s World Cup schedule
WVSSAC Cancels High School State Championship Basketball Tournament Amid Fears of COVID-19
MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
national days
It’s National Jewel Day!
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Justice: No COVID-19 in WV; Schools will close after school today
Video
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
West Virginia one of three states without a case of COVID-19; High School basketball tournaments canceled
Update: Woman dead in Lavalette restaurant shooting
Video
One dead; two injured in South Charleston crash
Local Events