national spelling bee

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
VIRUS DIARY: The kids, at a distance, caring for `Madad’
Top Stories
Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016
More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study
Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
US OKs 1st coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Lyrid meteor showers peak Tuesday night / Wednesday morning – info and forecast
Top Stories
Don’t sleep on the weather this week: rapid changes nearly every day
Video
Top Stories
Rain returns Sunday night and Monday, with more severe storms in the Deep South this weekend
High water possible in Scioto County Friday night as well as other parts of southern Ohio and West Virginia
Gusty then rainy Friday night into Saturday morning with a rumble of thunder possible
More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks
Top Stories
The well-traveled Sungjae Im learning to stay in one place
Chiefs, Mahomes eye record-setting deal following NFL draft
USA Track and Field switches Olympic trials to June 2021
Mike Curtis, fierce linebacker for Colts, dies at 77
Community
Good News with 13
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Newsfeed Now – Daily Coronavirus Update
national spelling bee
National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Two Nitro teenagers possibly face charges for terroristic threats from a practical joke at store
Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film while in quarantine
Video
‘Green Acres’ Actor Tom Lester Dies at 81
Lyrid meteor showers peak Tuesday night / Wednesday morning – info and forecast
West Virginia begins the process of restarting elective surgeries April 28, 2020
Video