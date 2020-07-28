NATIONAL TEACHER STRIKE

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Fifth lawsuit filed in deaths at Clarksburg VA hospital
Video
Top Stories
Beshear gives pandemic update as bars get ready to close
Live
Keeping kids safe online: How to protect against identity theft
California Indian tribe gets back Big Sur ancestral lands
Nike drops plans for manufacturing plant near Phoenix
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms roll across area Monday night
Top Stories
Strong storms, cooler days finally on the horizon
Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas
Video
Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii as pandemic flares, watch live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST
Live
Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it heads for Texas
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Arians comfortable coaching Brady, Bucs during pandemic
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes becoming part owner of Kansas City Royals
Renteria not cleared to join White Sox amid virus concerns
AP WAS THERE: 1924 Paris Olympics
Ohio Stadium capacity could be reduced 80% for upcoming season
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NATIONAL TEACHER STRIKE
National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans
Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment
Detectives search for WV woman on arrest warrant
President Trump pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
GOP unveils second stimulus plan with $1,200 checks for Americans
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News