Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Congo officials say 2nd Ebola case confirmed in city of Goma
Top Stories
Seesaws installed between U.S. – Mexico border fence
Top Stories
Charity feeding children, looking for new place to call home
’80s tape, toy dino: Chinatown archaeological dig cut short
Deadly mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling detected in Florida
Ducks, stuck, loose: Police rescue 3 ducklings from grate
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Beating the heat in drum corps for health and wellness
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Thursday PM Forecast Update
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Wednesday Night
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday PM
Tuesday afternoon kicks off string of nice weather
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
David Phelps acquired by Cubs in deal with Blue Jays
Top Stories
Jill Ellis stepping down as women’s national team coach
Top Stories
Minnesota Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season
Luck to miss next 2 practices, Colts preseason opener
Dolphins coach: Ryan Fitzpatrick is front-runner in QB race
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
neighbors
You won’t believe what the neighbors did for this mailman
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events