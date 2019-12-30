Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Raising tobacco age limit to 21 is good for the Mountain State: according to health officials
Top Stories
Fitness center offers tips on how to keep New Year’s resolutions
Top Stories
Ghosn in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of “injustice”
Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world
China sentences Protestant pastor to 9 years for subversion
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Petrusev leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Detroit Mercy 93-72
Top Stories
Petrusev leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Detroit Mercy 93-72
Top Stories
Antetokounmpo scores 23 in return, Bucks beat Bulls 123-102
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor rushes into elite company
Louisville beats Mississippi State 38-28 at Music City Bowl
With Garrett in limbo, Cowboys facing roster choices as well
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
New Years
Fitness center offers tips on how to keep New Year’s resolutions
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Trending Stories
Greyhound bus company provides rides back home for runaway children
West Virginia non-profit builds houses for homeless veterans
Sheetz will have free coffee on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Controversial Photo Leads to Dozens of WV Corrections Firings
Voluntary nationwide baby Ibuprofen recall
Local Events