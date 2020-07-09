Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible
Top Stories
US sanctions Chinese officials over repression of minorities
Signage officially removed from Stonewall Jackson Middle School
Justice secretary resigns as Puerto Rico turmoil deepens
Ready to return, 4,000 Atlantic City casino workers told no
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Heat advisory for Thursday as heat index should climb to and above 100 degrees
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: What is wind shear and how does it affect hurricanes?
Video
Top Stories
Severe storm slams Kanawha County Tuesday evening, knocks out power to thousands
Video
Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network
Video
Tall, slow moving storms can cause local flooding, strong downdraft winds this week in small areas
Heat wave keeping its grip on the tri-state
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
AP source: Ruff to become Devils coach, Fitzgerald stays GM
Top Stories
The Latest: Memphis golf scraps plans to have fans
Tokyo Games face skeptics, 1-day COVID-19 infection record
AP Was There: Nadal edges Federer 9-7 in 5th at Wimbledon
Pressure is mounting on Ferrari after one race of F1 season
Community
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Destination WV
Search
Search
Search
newsfeed
Newsfeed Now: “Glee” star goes missing; Remembering Charlie Daniels
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News