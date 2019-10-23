ohio lawsuit

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Lizzo extends the writing credits for her hit ‘Truth Hurts’
Top Stories
Branson: Brexit ‘saddest’ event for UK since World War II
Top Stories
PM Conte defends Italy’s intelligence contacts with US
Democrat Buttigieg used marijuana ‘a handful of times’
Woody Guthrie Center to honor rapper Chuck D
Charleston Police search for man suspected of robbing the elderly
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Ice Tracker
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Multiple Hazards Await in the winter months
Top Stories
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Winter Handbook: Car and House Emergency Supplies
Winter Handbook: Heater Safety
Winter Handbook: Winter Emergency Supplies
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Harbaugh tells players’ parents he’s not leaving Michigan
Top Stories
15-year-old becomes youngest winner of sanctioned tour event
Top Stories
Players to go on strike in Spanish women’s soccer league
Feds detain ex Russian Olympic official in South Florida
Pirates part ways with president Coonelly after 12 years
Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take own life
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Charleston Police search for man suspected of robbing the elderly
ohio lawsuit
Huntington Mayor says he is ready to take opioid companies to court
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Woman hit with blender at Ohio McDonald’s after food complaint
Charleston Police search for man suspected of robbing the elderly
West Virginia man facing life on drug, gun charges
Tri-State Trick or Treat Times 2019
Kanawha County Deputies conduct warrant sweep to raise Domestic Violence Awareness
Local Events