Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Drowned man’s mother: Photo ‘shocking,’ also ‘tenderness’
Top Stories
Trump headlines faith community conference in Washington
Top Stories
Judge accused of aiding wanted immigrant seeks pay restored
Opposition leader: Ethiopia, AU join forces in Sudan efforts
Senior EPA official steps down amid House ethics probe
New California office aims to improve government service
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Storm dings Doppler dome in Charleston
Top Stories
Crews continue to try and restore power in Kanawha County
Top Stories
NWS: EF-1 Tornado strikes Kanawha County
Charleston Mayor helps with wellness checks after Kanawha County tornado
Tips to avoid scams during storm damage repair
Family recounts moments before Kanawha County tornado
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Hoping for clarity, NCAA adjusts transfer waiver guidelines
Top Stories
WIMBLEDON ’19: How well do you know the grass-court major?
Top Stories
Former UCLA gymnast Ohashi to make pro debut at Aurora Games
It’s been one big celebration for Toronto coach Nick Nurse
Federer seeded No. 2, Nadal No. 3 at Wimbledon; Serena 11th
IOC to change process of Olympic bid races, host elections
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
ohio river front
Ironton gets ready for concerts, food tasting events
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events