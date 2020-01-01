Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Marshall University Marching Thunder performs in London
Top Stories
White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida
Top Stories
Police: Woman submitted dog urine during drug screening
Polar swim participants celebrate 2020 in the New River
West Virginia legislature to battle over business tax repeal
Emergency crews on scene at brush fire in Logan County
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Reaction to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern
Top Stories
Winning Watson prepared to lead Houston Texans into playoffs
Top Stories
In appreciation: David Stern made the NBA what it is today
Now NFL rushing leader, Derrick Henry his own worst critic
Cousins, Vikings prep for crossroad playoff game vs. Saints
Johnson lifts No. 16 Minnesota over No. 9 Auburn in Outback
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
polar swim
Polar swim participants celebrate 2020 in the New River
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Trending Stories
Seven people shot in Huntington bar during New Year’s Eve celebration
Police: Woman submitted dog urine during drug screening
West Virginia State Police search for missing woman in Lewisburg
Man in hospital following shootout with Kanawha County deputies
West Virginia legislature to battle over business tax repeal
Local Events