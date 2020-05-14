Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Boy once featured on WOWK-TV for his love of NASCAR set to graduate high school
Top Stories
Pool sales rise, vacation heads to Ohio Valley’s backyard
Video
Fiesta Tableware Company announces layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic
Union-funded ads support spending billions for schools
Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund awarded $10K donation
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Atlantic weather system influences our forecast for week ahead with cooler than normal pattern returning
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in Atlantic this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Very warm, active weather pattern on the way
Video
Winter’s last stand: Freeze Warnings & 80 degrees!
Video
Weather more like March than May and snow possible by Friday night for some in our area – freeze warnings already posted
Video
Tornado touchdowns in the Tri-State
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others
Top Stories
AP source: Players ask MLB for slew of financial documents
PGA’S Justin Thomas to be featured on 2K21 video game cover
Newman eager to race again after violent Daytona accident
NASCAR plans to race its way through the South in June
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
pools
Pool sales rise, vacation heads to Ohio Valley’s backyard
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps