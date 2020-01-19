Positive Mind

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Mexico blocks hundreds of migrants from crossing border span
Top Stories
Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in small Utah town
Top Stories
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
ESCAPED INMATE: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for 33-year-old Britney Thompson
Biden rips Sanders campaign for Social Security attacks
Farmers one step closer to hemp planting after rule approval in Ohio
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Top Stories
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Top Stories
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Old Man Winter to return with brutally cold wind chills, but will it last?
UPDATE: Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple
Huntington hits record-breaking temperature
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
2019 champ Djokovic eyes 5th post-30 Slam title in Australia
Top Stories
AUSTRALIAN OPEN ’20: A look at Serena, other things to know
Top Stories
Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
No. 2 Baylor women Big 12-record 45th straight league win
James scores 31 points, Lakers beat Rockets 124-115
Kinsey scores 18, late FT lifts Herd over Old Dominion 68-67
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Positive Mind
WVU grad spreads positivity through launching own clothing line
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WVU grad spreads positivity through launching own clothing line
Couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
‘West Virginia Can’t Wait’ movement makes its stand in the State Capitol
Attorney posts video alleging Putnam County deputies violated a person’s 4th Amendment rights
AMBER Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody
Local Events