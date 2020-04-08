Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus
Top Stories
Biden vs. Trump: General election battle is now set
DC activists team up to feed the needy under lockdown
Feds loosen virus rules to let essential workers return
As pandemic deepens, Trump cycles through targets to blame
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Tornado Watch for Scioto Valley region until 2 a.m. Thursday – UPDATE Watch expanded east until 4 a.m.
Video
Top Stories
Storm tears through Nicholas County community
Video
Top Stories
Thunderstorms bring hail, high water to our area
Video
Severe storms rock parts of the area Wednesday with hail, more possible overnight – Updates:
Rounds of storms hit this morning and more are coming tonight
Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday-Early Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ex-Ranger Hamilton indicted, accused of beating daughter, 14
Top Stories
LeBron: Closure not likely unless Lakers can finish season
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant’s latest book to debut atop best-seller list
Lafreniere tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospects
Boxing glove and painted trays: A look at gifts from Trump
A path forward: NBA, NHL and MLB tinker with restart options
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
possum
Storm tears through Nicholas County community
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps