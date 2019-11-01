Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
UAW leaders send Ford contract to ratification vote
Top Stories
Sony sets ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel for 2022
Top Stories
Beto O’Rourke announces he’s dropping 2020 presidential bid
More pay for Blackjewel coal miners; pension concerns rise
Cuba: We offer only moral support for Latin America protests
Reports: US launches review of China-owned video app TikTok
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend
Top Stories
Tornado Safety: Ways to prepare if disaster strikes
Top Stories
Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky
Strong to possible severe storms Thursday followed by possible freeze
Fall Back: Daylight Saving time ends next weekend
High winds and heavy rain for Saturday-Sunday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Rock, Trump headline UFC card without a title fight
Top Stories
AP source: Mets decide to hire Beltrán as manager
Top Stories
Mahomes listed as questionable for Chiefs’ game vs Vikings
Giants GM Gettleman hoping to re-sign Leonard Williams
Fans stream into Santa Anita for Breeders’ Cup
Kenya’s Mary Keitany eyes 5th NYC Marathon title in 6 years
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
real id
“Real ID” Deadline Approaching
Don't Miss
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Researchers are paying people to be deliberately infected with H1N1 flu virus
Razor blades found in Halloween baskets; suspect arrested
Burglary charge for assistant coach accused of filming women
Dressbarn begins store-closing sales
Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky
Local Events