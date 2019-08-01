Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers
Top Stories
GOP-controlled Senate confirms 13 more judges named by Trump
Top Stories
Justice Department declines to prosecute Comey over memos
WV tax revenue down sharply in July
Trump administration extends protections for Syrians in US
Health care comes in focus, this time as risk for Democrats
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday PM
Top Stories
Coming tonight: A rare ‘Black Moon’
Stormtracker 13 Tuesday Night Weather Update
Beating the heat in drum corps for health and wellness
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Jets’ Bell feels ‘a million times better’ than Day 1 of camp
Top Stories
Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox
Top Stories
Garber’s 20 years as MLS commissioner time of huge growth
New Twins reliever Dyson blows lead in 9th, Miami wins in 12
Frost: B10 West favorite label fueling Huskers’ confidence
8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested
recruitment
KSP accepting applications for historic 2020 Academy class
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Justice Department declines to prosecute Comey over memos
Law enforcement looking for missing teen
UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Yeager Airport prepares for crowds as World Scout Jamboree ends
Local Events