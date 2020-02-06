red lobster

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
McConnell remaking Senate in age of Trump, impeachment
Top Stories
Wichita woman convicted of beheading ex-boyfriend’s mother
Top Stories
Court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling
New Hampshire officials confident they’ll avoid Iowa chaos
Big changes proposed for WV medical cannabis law
‘Puppies’ found in box on North Carolina lawn turn out to be bear cubs
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Flood Watch followed by Friday morning snow
Top Stories
Gov. Justice directs State Emergency Management officials, West Virginia National Guard to prepare for potential flooding event this week
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2020: Fun folklore
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP Source: Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center
Top Stories
Manfred concerned with team/media roles of Martinez, Mendoza
Top Stories
Hectic end to the NBA’s trade window, but some teams sat out
MLB mulls live video limits, may rule on Red Sox next week
Beekman put to the test as Michigan State seeks new coach
Ex-Olympic medical chief ties firing to reports of sex abuse
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 31 active closings. Click for more details.
red lobster
Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Eastbound lanes of I-64 closed on Nitro-St. Albans bridge due to emergency repairs
New, deadly drug called ‘gray death’ found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Film to explore the legacy of W.Va.’s favorite folktale: The Mothman
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
New “DMV NOW” kiosk in Huntington
Local Events