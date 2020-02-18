Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Turkish court to issue verdict in rights activists’ trial
Top Stories
Asian shares mostly rise while virus fears continue
Top Stories
Bong happy ‘Parasite’ succeeded despite disparity it showed
Las Vegas debate a major test of Bloomberg campaign’s gamble
Ending Putin’s support of Venezuela no easy feat for US
Israeli Opera to host Placido Domingo despite protest
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Top Stories
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Top Stories
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Player discipline possible for future sign-stealing offenses
Top Stories
Reports: Cavaliers, Beilein splitting after just 54 games
Top Stories
Huggins ties Smith at 879 as No. 17 WVU beats Oklahoma State
Butler scores 22, helps No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54
Mulkey fastest to 600 as No. 2 Baylor women top Texas Tech
Crosby has goal, 3 assists as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 5-2
Community
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women
“Remarkable Woman:” Jan Rader
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Attorney posts video alleging Putnam County deputies violated a person’s 4th Amendment rights
Video
Non-profits are searching for solutions after Salvation Army announces it’s closure
Video
West Virginia makes final list for potential transportation system development site
Video
Former Charleston Mayor opens new business
Senate delays greyhound racing elimination bill for the second time
Video
Local Events