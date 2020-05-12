reopening ohio

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Judge puts off approving US request to dismiss Flynn case
Top Stories
‘My gift to my mom’: Son of South Carolina church massacre victim writes children’s book
Video
AP Exclusive: CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups
Money raised during Child Abuse Awareness Month is going to child advocacy centers for COVID relief
Video
Virus consipracy-theory video shows challenges for big tech
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Very warm, active weather pattern on the way
Video
Top Stories
Winter’s last stand: Freeze Warnings & 80 degrees!
Video
Top Stories
Weather more like March than May and snow possible by Friday night for some in our area – freeze warnings already posted
Video
Tornado touchdowns in the Tri-State
Video
Active Sunday Evening Weather Expected with Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible
Video
Weekend forecast: warmer with possible severe storms Sunday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Arizona governor opens door for pro sports return in state
Top Stories
MAC eliminating and scaling back postseason tournaments
Pac-12 football coaches pitch uniform start to season
Men’s hoops, golf and rifle earn academic honors from NCAA
In strange offseason, Falcons’ Quinn embraces the challenge
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
reopening ohio
Retail businesses allowed to reopen in Buckeye State
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV man arrested after allegedly coughing, spitting on healthcare worker
Alabama woman, ex-son-in-law arrested after livestreaming one-year-old’s rape, authorities say
Video
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
WV Gov. Justice bristles at Covid-19 response critics
Video