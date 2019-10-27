Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Man killed after shootout with officers in Georgia
Top Stories
Reports: LVMH seeking to buy luxury jeweler Tiffany’s
Top Stories
John Conyers, longest-serving black congressman, dies at 90
Remembering ‘Cupcake’ at a Birmingham funeral
Kentucky gov’s race stirs clash over casino suicide claims
Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
High winds and heavy rain for Saturday-Sunday
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Ice Tracker
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Multiple Hazards Await in the winter months
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Winter Handbook: Car and House Emergency Supplies
Winter Handbook: Heater Safety
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Trump headed to World Series after big national security win
Top Stories
Houston DE Watt injures shoulder against Raiders
Top Stories
Arsenal captain Xhaka enraged; Liverpool beats Tottenham
No. 22 Kansas State embracing Klieman’s winning culture
Elliott suffers catastrophic mechanical problem in playoffs
Hamilton beats Ferrari front row to Mexico City win
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Amber Alert for missing Virginia teen extended to West Virginia
research
Walk to End Alzheimer’s provides support, funds for research
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Amber Alert for missing Virginia teen extended to West Virginia
It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis
Fatal crash in Kentucky under investigation
19-year-old charged after allegedly mutilating, decapitating cat in Arby’s bathroom
Remembering ‘Cupcake’ at a Birmingham funeral
Local Events