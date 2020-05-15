responsible restart ohio

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
US retail sales likely tumbled in April as virus took hold
Top Stories
China uses trade as weapon to silence virus criticism
Trump eyes older voters in Florida for any sign of faltering
House to vote Friday on more virus aid, despite GOP skeptics
A cautious New York begins creaking back to economic life
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Fighting future floods: Marshall University students and professor work to reduce flood risks in Rainelle, West Virginia
Video
Top Stories
Atlantic weather system influences our forecast for week ahead with cooler than normal pattern returning
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in Atlantic this weekend
Video
Very warm, active weather pattern on the way
Video
Winter’s last stand: Freeze Warnings & 80 degrees!
Video
Weather more like March than May and snow possible by Friday night for some in our area – freeze warnings already posted
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Masks, tests, empty stadiums: Bundesliga resumes amid virus
Top Stories
The Latest: Russian soccer league to resume on June 21
AP Interview: Harrington torn over ‘diminished’ Ryder Cup
Tokyo Olympic CEO: Games next year may not be ‘conventional’
Former MLB All-Star, GM and executive Bob Watson dead at 74
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
responsible restart ohio
Restaurants, bars allowed to open for outdoor dining
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Atlantic weather system influences our forecast for week ahead with cooler than normal pattern returning
Video
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
Charleston Police Department receives grant for custom boat
Video
Information you need to check on your stimulus payment
Video
Cassandra Callender, forced to undergo chemo, dies at 22