Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Chinese K-pop stars publicly back Beijing on Hong Kong
Top Stories
Afghanistan vows to crush Islamic State havens after attack
Top Stories
China lashes out at Taiwan over Hong Kong asylum offer
Kathleen Blanco: Louisiana gov brought down by Katrina dies
Asian shares rise as investors watch trade war, economies
After Amash dumped Trump, his district may do same to him
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Thursday Night – Hot Weekend Ahead
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Afternoon Forecast Wednesday Aug 15, 2019
Scientists confirm July set new global heat record
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday 8/14/2019 – Heat Wave Coming Back !
Enjoy the “relief” – next up: another heat wave
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Vikings top Seahawks 25-19 behind crisp preseason passing
Top Stories
Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1 at LLWS
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Kluber checked, Ohtani streak, Brewers-Cards
Greinke gets 200th win, pitches Astros past A’s 4-1
Hill rallies Saints to 19-17 victory over Chargers
Raiders GM to absent Brown: Time to be ‘All in or all out’
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Rustic Ravines
Wayne County cabin resort hopes to have a ripple effect on local economy
Don't Miss
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Tractor trailer crash on I-79 North
West Virginia’s budding hemp industry
Bail set at $200,000 for NYC subway scare defendant
ICE raids Tortilla Factory in Barboursville
Retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff and son indicted on Fentanyl, gun charges
Local Events