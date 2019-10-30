sam cramblit

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Hungary’s Orban: Good relations with Russia are a necessity
Top Stories
Harris campaign makes cuts at HQ, moves more staff to Iowa
Top Stories
US watchdog warns of ‘improper influence’ in tariff process
Family makes epic Halloween costume for son with cerebral palsy
Paralyzed by protests, Lebanon’s fiscal crisis worsens
‘Enough to kill the entire population of Ohio’: Massive fentanyl bust leads to multiple arrests
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Fall Back: Daylight Saving time ends next weekend
Top Stories
High winds and heavy rain for Saturday-Sunday
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Ice Tracker
Winter Handbook: Multiple Hazards Await in the winter months
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Winter Handbook: Car and House Emergency Supplies
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking ahead to 1st playoff rankings
Top Stories
‘Frustrated’ Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview
Top Stories
Saban: Tua may be game-time decision, Forristall out 6 weeks
McLaren confirms Askew and O’Ward for 2020 IndyCar lineup
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
West Virginia-Baylor Preview
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
sam cramblit
Mayoral candidates speak on their plans, vision for Ironton
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
‘Enough to kill the entire population of Ohio’: Massive fentanyl bust leads to multiple arrests
Police searching for two boys taken by their sex offender father
Petition to shut down haunted house that requires 40-page waiver claims it’s a ‘torture chamber in disguise’
Medical examiner dismisses doubts about Epstein autopsy
Mayoral candidates speak on their plans, vision for Ironton
Local Events