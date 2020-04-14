Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Additional Dislocated Worker Grant funding awarded to WV for coal industry workers
Top Stories
At least 39,000 Kentuckians still without power after Sunday storms
Fauci: ‘We’re not there yet’ on key steps to reopen economy
French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales
Women in Poland protest draft law curbing abortion rights
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Video
Top Stories
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
Top Stories
SNOW returns to the region Tuesday night!
Storms leave thousands without power in the tristate
Wind is primary risk for damage after storms Monday morning
Video
Storms and Very Strong Winds Expected Monday!
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP Interview: Sports medicine leader promotes virus protocol
Top Stories
Larson fired after sponsors drop NASCAR driver over slur
Top Stories
Bates becomes 1st sophomore to win Gatorade prep hoops award
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
’64 Tokyo Olympics: A man from Hiroshima lights the cauldron
The Latest: NHL remains on pause, extends self-quarantine
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Newsfeed Now – Facts not Fear
sams club
Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
Smithfield Foods closes pork plant after nearly 300 workers diagnosed with coronavirus
66 patients and employees at Wayne County nursing home test positive for COVID-19
Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders
WV DHHR confirms 640 total positive cases of coronavirus in Mountain State