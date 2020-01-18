Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
National Archives: ‘We made a mistake’ altering Trump photos
Top Stories
Libya’s eastern-based forces move to halt oil exports
Top Stories
Murkowski wants to hear case before deciding on witnesses
Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case
BBB warning- scam for Microsoft users
Yemeni officials: 25 troops killed in Houthi missile strike
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Top Stories
Old Man Winter to return with brutally cold wind chills, but will it last?
Top Stories
UPDATE: Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple
Huntington hits record-breaking temperature
First Snow Of 2020 Moves In, Some Stay Dry
Winter Advisories Issued: Snow Tuesday morning can make commute slick in region.
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Brignone and Vlhova share GS win, 0.01 ahead of Shiffrin
Top Stories
Diarra, Gordon lift Kansas State over No. 12 West Virginia
Top Stories
Ovechkin ties Yzerman for career goals; Caps top Isles 6-4
Reed scores 23 points, DePaul upsets No. 5 Butler 79-66
No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79
No. 2 Baylor wins 14th straight, tops Oklahoma State 75-68
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
sanctuary
Ft. Gay, West Virginia becomes first Second Amendment sanctuary town in the state
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Attorney posts video alleging Putnam County deputies violated a person’s 4th Amendment rights
Deaf man sues Pornhub claiming lack of closed captions is discrimination
Gay, West Virginia becomes first Second Amendment sanctuary town in the state
Shop owner aims to sell affordable and stylish clothing
Remembering a volunteer firefighter who was taken too soon
Local Events