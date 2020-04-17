Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
Top Stories
Byers named interim president of West Virginia State University
Dimension of virus ‘massacre’ in Italy nursing homes grows
FDA approves pill for aggressive breast cancer that’s spread
Venezuela’s go-to test for fighting virus raising questions
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Thunder possible Friday but storms not as strong as previous rounds this month
Top Stories
More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
Top Stories
Kentucky Power: Nearly 25,000 residents still without electricity
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Video
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
SNOW has arrived along with Freeze Warnings Tuesday night
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft
Top Stories
NASCAR postpones next race, eyes return without spectators
Let’s go to the videotape: ‘Hoosiers’ No. 1 AP Top 25 film
Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract
With new game ahead, NFL to hold practice remote draft
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Tell Me Something Good
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,107 cases, 418 deaths
SAT
Higher Education Policy Commission extends testing deadlines to qualify for PROMISE Scholarship
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Gov. Jim Justice gives 11 a.m. update on coronavirus in WV
Video
15 new cases of COVID-19 found in West Virginia
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,107 cases, 418 deaths
Video
Gov. Justice orders coronavirus testing, retesting of all WV nursing home residents, staff
Video
‘COVID-19 Time Capsule’ worksheets great way for kids to keep busy, record their experiences